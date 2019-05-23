Riding high on Modi wave, BJP set for a clean sweep in Delhi

Riding high on the Modi wave, the BJP appeared to be headed for a clean sweep in the national capital with all its candidates bagging more than 50 per cent of votes, while the for the first time in five years fared better than the ruling which was relegated to the third spot.

The BJP's overall performance in the national capital, which witnessed a triangular contest, was miles ahead of its opponents --- the and the

Even as the counting was underway in all the seven seats till late evening, the BJP had secured more than 56 per cent of votes, more than the combined vote share of the (22.4 per cent) and the (18.4 per cent).

The BJP had bagged 46.4 per cent votes in 2014.

The BJP led in all seven seats since the commencement of counting at 8 am. Celebrations began outside counting by noon as many BJP candidates were well ahead in the race.

Wearing NaMo T-shirts and saffron scarves, BJP supporters started bursting fire crackers, shouting pro- slogans outside the counting stations.

"We were not expecting to win with such a huge margin. I am thankful to the people of my constituency for showering so much love on us," said BJP Manoj Tiwari, who was ahead of his opponent and former by over three lakh votes.

Commenting on the AAP's performance in the polls, Tiwari said,"Arvind Kejriwal's negativity depressed the voters which was reflected in poor standing of his party in the polls. Kejriwal came like a storm (in the political scene of Delhi) and vanished like tsunami."



The victory margins also appeared to be massive this time. BJP's West candidate broke his own record of 2014 of winning with a highest margin. This time he was leading with a margin 5,73,073 votes even as counting was underway. He was followed by North West candidate whose leading margin was 5,53,075.

bagged 55 per cent of votes and was ahead with a margin of 3,91,222 votes.

"Neither it's a 'Lovely' cover drive and nor it is an ' ballebazi' (aggressive batting) It's just the BJP's 'gambhir' (serious) ideology which people have supported. Thanks a lot to all the @BJP4India and @BJP4Delhi team-mates for getting this mandate. We won't fail people's choice. #EkBaarPhirModiSarkar," Gambhir tweeted referring to his opponents and Arvinder Singh Lovely.

This is also for the first time since the 2013 Assembly polls that the Congress fared better than the in any major poll in the national capital as the two parties have a common voters base.

The results are likely to be a cause of concern for the led-AAP amid the massive surge of vote percentage in the favour of the BJP and the signs of revival of the Congress.

The grand old party was on the second spot on five seats. While Congress veterans Sheila Dikshit, Arvinder Singh Lovely, J P Agarwal, Mahabal Mishra and came second, boxer-turned-politician was on the third spot.

Former Sheila Dikshit, who led the party in the polls in the national capital, termed the results as "disappointing". "We should have won," she told

Her son Sandeep, also a two-time from East Delhi, said the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot air strikes changed the game for the BJP in Delhi and the country.

"In Delhi, people voted for Balakot and Modi. Pulwama and Balakot have been to Modi this time what Godhra was to him in 2002," said.

The results were more disappointing for the AAP. Its star performers Atishi, who is given credit of revolutionising the education system of government schools, party face on television channels Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey.

AAP chief congratulated on Thursday for the "historic" win of the NDA in the election.

"I congratulate Sh for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said the AAP fielded good candidates, had a good campaign and all party volunteers worked hard. He said the mandate of the people is supreme and his government will continue to work for the people of Delhi.

