UK court orders gunrunner to pay over USD 4.1M to UAE emirate

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia, UAE close cinemas amid ongoing coronavirus outbreak
Saudi, UAE discuss USD 70B crude refinery project in India Saudi, UAE
Qatar postal blockage ends as regional rivals restore service
Body of missing Indian driver found in Oman
Chawrasia shoots superb 67, lies ninth in Qatar Masters
-
An Iranian-American aviation magnate and gunrunner tied to the CIA and the Iran-Contra scandal must pay a sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates over USD 4.1 million over a series of business disputes, a British court ruled Friday.
The ruling against Farhad Azima caps a yearslong legal dispute stretching across the world between the Kansas City, Missouri resident and the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, one of UAE's seven sheikhdoms along with Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The case renewed questions over whether Azima had what one prosecutor said was a stay-out-of-jail-free card because of secretive work he had performed for the U.S. government.
While ruling in the emirate's favor, the High Court's judgement also paints Ras al-Khaimah as the Wild West of frontier investing. The 127-page ruling describes the emirate's ruling family, alleging it was a victim of a $2 billion embezzlement and saying it pressured people through detention without charges and worried about internal power struggles.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU