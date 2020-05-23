Raj govt to promote Indian medical practices like ayurveda, homeopathy: Gehlot

The state government will promote Indian medical practices to realize its resolve of a "Nirogi Rajasthan", Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday.

Interacting with medical personnel associated with ayurveda, homeopathy, unani and other Indian medical practices through video conference, he said the Indian medical practices have an important role in realizing "our resolve of Nirogi Rajasthan" and the state government will promote them.

He said physicians and nursing workers associated with these medical practices have worked with full dedication during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the relevance of these systems has increased in modern lifestyle.

Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said it is the effort of the state government that these practices emerge in a new way and more people can get their benefits.

He said the chief minister had announced the opening of two homeopathy colleges in this budget.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)