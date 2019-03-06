UK expects more bonhomie with India over cricket

Cricket's biggest spectacle -- -- would further bolster ties between and the UK, which hosts the multi-nation later this year, a top said.

The UK Visas and Immigration division is gearing up to welcome "tens of thousands of Indian" visitors expected to travel to the UK to witness the 12th edition of from May 30July 14, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

said will be a "central part" of making the mega event a success.

" brings us together, connects countries, communities and makes us active... From now until the final ball is bowled, we will work with partners across to make the a success and further strengthen UK-India ties.

"This includes... key visa guidance to ensure those who wish to travel apply for their visa as early as possible, or use our if needed," Bucknell said in the statement.

Some of the services on offer are group appointments, where travellers can apply for appointments together at the same visa application centre, on the same day, for match tickets, passes for rail and other UK attractions.

"We will ensure that whoever wins (the World Cup) in July this is a which brings the UK and India closer," the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)