Desperate India aim to end five-match losing streak in T20s

A desperate Indian women's team would aim to snap its five-match losing streak in the second T20 International against England here on Thursday.

suffered a crushing 41-run loss to England in the first T20 of the three-match series here on Sunday.

The loss, India's fifth in a row in the shortest format, meant the W V Raman-coached side has a lot of work to do before the T20 in early next year.

lost all their T20s in after winning the ODI series and things seems to be heading in a similar direction against England.

Chasing England's competitive 160 for four in the series opener, Indian batters cut a sorry figure to be restricted to 119 for six.

After England had put on a competitive total, the onus was on India's top-order to do the job but the quartet of Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and veteran failed to live to the expectations, seriously hurting the team's cause.

The absence of a power-hitter like Harmanpreet Kaur in the run chase was felt immensely. The regular T20 is nursing an

It was a rare failure from Mandhana, that too, on her captaincy debut considering the fact that she has been sublime form off late, plundering runs at will which earned her the of the Year award.

In Kaur's absence, ODI Mithali was expected to play a bigger role in the three T20s but she failed to seize the opportunity scoring just 7.

And come tomorrow, the 36-year-old, who is likely to retire from the shortest format before the T20 in next year, would like to make a strong statement.

Veda Krishnamurthy, who made a comeback to the team, looked a pale shadow of herself, struggling to 15 off 25 balls.

Eventually, it was left to the lower-order to do the job and the likes of Shikha Pandey (23 not out), Deepti Sharma (22 not out) and (18) did try but the asking was too tall.

On the front too, were not up to the mark with the likes of Deepti, Arundhati and leaking runs.

Medium pacer Shikha Pandey (1/18) and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (0/18) were economical but they would need support from their colleagues to keep England batters at bay.

On the other hand, (62 off 57), (40 off 20) and (35) looked in great touch as England produced an all-round effort to get the better of the home team in the first T20.

Squads:



India: (captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, (wicketkeeper), Fulmali, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Komal Zanzad, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurty, Harleen Deol.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Freya Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Heather Knight(c), Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Alex Hartley



Match starts 11 am.

