Three members of Theresa May's cabinet warned Saturday that must be delayed if she cannot persuade the to back her EU divorce deal next week.

Greg Clark, and wrote an article stating their opposition to leaving the on March 29 with no deal.

May is currently scrambling to secure changes to the divorce text she struck with the bloc in November, hoping to win the support of MPs who last month rejected the deal by a massive margin.

"If there is no breakthrough in the coming week, the balance of opinion in parliament is clear -- that it would be better to seek to... delay our date of departure rather than crash out of the on March 29," the ministers wrote in newspaper.

They added: "Beyond the next few days, there simply will not be time to agree a deal and complete all the necessary legislation before March 29." But they warned that leaving the EU with no deal would "severely" damage the economy, weaken national security and risk the break-up of the UK.

May was in this week for talks with Jean-Claude Juncker, and will meet on Sunday at an EU- summit in

She has promised to update parliament on her efforts on Tuesday and either put the new deal to a fresh vote of MPs or allow them on Wednesday to debate their own ideas for the way forward.

One of these is expected to be a plan to delay to avoid a "no deal" scenario.

The ministers warned their hardline Brexit-supporting colleagues who continue to oppose May's deal that MPs will not allow Britain to leave the EU with no deal by default.

"If that happens, they (the eurosceptics) will have no-one to blame but themselves for delaying Brexit," they said.

