Punjab Police sets up helpline number for Kashmiris facing threats

The Police has set up a helpline number to deal with the complaints lodged by Kashmiris, especially students in the state.

The toll-free helpline number will ensure prompt and effective response for facing any kind of harassment or trouble in the state, according to an official release issued here.

The helpline will have a special desk dedicated to resolve problems of

It will promptly respond to and address any complaint of harassment or intimidation of people/students belonging to Jammu and

The victims can call on or send an or WhatsApp message on They can also fax their complaint on and e-mail it to "mailto:help@181pph.com"

help@181pph.com, according to the release.

On Friday, the Centre had asked all states to ensure security of people belonging to Jammu and amid reports that some of them were attacked in different parts of the country in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF Jawans dead on February 14.

The had also directed that the nodal officers appointed by the states/UTs would take necessary steps to prevent acts of violence, discrimination and other coercive acts against (including students enrolled with the institutions in the respondent states and the Union Territories) and other minorities.

had already assured that his government would ensure full safety and security of Kashmiris in the state.

"Kashmiris are as much a part of as is and abusing or harassing them for the act of ISI-backed terrorists is not only unconstitutional but also inhuman," the said in the release.

The Police has also designated (Law & Order) Surjeet Singh as the for managing the response and redressal of the complaints.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Police, the DIG will oversee all issues/grievances pertaining to people/students of J&K living in the jurisdiction of Punjab.

"Any such person/student belonging to J&K in distress can approach the on his mobile number or office number 0172-2747767 at Headquarters, Sector-9, Chandigarh, the notification stated.

