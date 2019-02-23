HIGHLIGHTS AT 1710 HOURS

Following are the top stories at 1710 hours



Top Stories



DEL 24 RJ-MODIPeace in the world not possible if terrorism continues: PMJaipur: Paying homage to CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack, said Saturday peace in the world is not possible if terrorism continues.

DEL18 OIC-INDIA-INVITE



invited as 'Guest of Honour' to OIC meet, to attend



New Delhi: In a significant move, has been invited to the inaugural plenary of the foreign ministers' conclave of the OIC, a powerful grouping of Muslim majority nations, and will attend it in next month as the 'guest of honour'.

MDS1 KA-AEROINDIA-FIRE



Fire erupts at parking lot of Aero show, 100 cars gutted



Bengaluru: A major fire broke out Saturday at the parking area of the station, where the 12th edition of Aero India is underway, official sources said here



SPD4 SPO-KOHLI-INDOPAK



Kohli on Indo-Pak game: We will respect government decision



Visakhapatnam: India Saturday said that his team will "respect the decision of the government" with regards to playing in the upcoming in the wake of the Pulwama terror attacks where 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

DEL15 JK-JAMAAT-LD DETAIN



150 people, most from Jamaat-e-Islami, detained in JK



Srinagar: Nearly 150 people, mainly from the Jammu and Kashmir including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz, were detained during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday as tension gripped the Valley ahead of a hearing by the on Article 35A of the Constitution.

Nation



DEL16 CONG-LD RAHUL



Modi govt doesn't want to accept there is 'job crisis':



New Delhi: Firing a fresh salvo at Narendra Modi, Saturday alleged that the government "did not want to accept" that there was a "job crisis" in the country, and said the PM should hold discussions with the youth to address the issue.

DEL31 AVI-HIJACK-



receives hijack call, BCAS orders airlines and CISF to follow enhanced security measures



New Delhi: Air India's Mumbai control centre on Saturday received a phone call threatening to hijack its plane, following which (BCAS) ordered all airlines and CISF to follow specific enhanced measures to ensure security, according to an official note.By



DEL28 UP-LD EXPLOSION



10 killed in explosion at shop in UP, some feared trapped in debris



Bhadohi: Ten people were killed and six injured in an explosion at a shop here on Saturday afternoon which also led to collapse of three adjacent houses, officials said.

CAL3 AS-LD LIQUOR



hooch tragedy death toll mounts to 59, 200 taken ill



Jorhat: At least 59 people have died and over 200 taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in tea gardens in Assam's Golaghat and Jorhat since Thursday night, said on Saturday.

Legal



LGD3 DL-COURT-VADRA



Vadra moves court seeking copy of case documents from ED



New Delhi: Robert Vadra, facing probe in cases of money laundering, moved an application in a Saturday, seeking copy of case-related documents with the central agency.

Foreign



FGN1 TRUMP-INDIA-



Very, very bad situation between India and Pakistan: Trump



Washington:Describing the current situation between India and as "very, very bad", US Friday said his administration was in contact with both sides and hoped hostilities would soon end in the Valley.By



FGN8 US-CHINA-LD TRADE



Meeting with Xi on cards, says Trump amid high-level trade negotiations



Washington: US has said he may host his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at his personal Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida next month to discuss the final terms of a trade deal that is being negotiated by the two countries.By



FGN 7 UN-PULWAMA-PROTEST



Indian-Americans protest outside Pak Consulate, against Pulwama attack



New York: A large number of Indian-Americans held a protest in front of to the UN and its Consulate, strongly condemning the terror attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama and demanding swift action against Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed and its leader

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)