Punjab Police sets up helpline number for Kashmiris facing threats
HIGHLIGHTS AT 1710 HOURS

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Following are the top stories at 1710 hours

Top Stories


DEL 24 RJ-MODI

Peace in the world not possible if terrorism continues: PM

Jaipur: Paying homage to CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday peace in the world is not possible if terrorism continues.

DEL18 OIC-INDIA-INVITE

India invited as 'Guest of Honour' to OIC meet, Sushma Swaraj to attend

New Delhi: In a significant move, India has been invited to the inaugural plenary of the foreign ministers' conclave of the OIC, a powerful grouping of Muslim majority nations, and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will attend it in Abu Dhabi next month as the 'guest of honour'.

MDS1 KA-AEROINDIA-FIRE

Fire erupts at parking lot of Aero India show, 100 cars gutted

Bengaluru: A major fire broke out Saturday at the parking area of the Yelahanka Air Force station, where the 12th edition of Aero India is underway, official sources said here

SPD4 SPO-KOHLI-INDOPAK

Kohli on Indo-Pak World Cup game: We will respect government decision

Visakhapatnam: India captain Virat Kohli Saturday said that his team will "respect the decision of the government" with regards to playing Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup in the wake of the Pulwama terror attacks where 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

DEL15 JK-JAMAAT-LD DETAIN

150 people, most from Jamaat-e-Islami, detained in JK

Srinagar: Nearly 150 people, mainly from the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz, were detained during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday as tension gripped the Valley ahead of a hearing by the Supreme Court on Article 35A of the Constitution.

Nation

DEL16 CONG-LD RAHUL

Modi govt doesn't want to accept there is 'job crisis': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday alleged that the government "did not want to accept" that there was a "job crisis" in the country, and said the PM should hold discussions with the youth to address the issue.

DEL31 AVI-HIJACK-AIR INDIA

Air India receives hijack call, BCAS orders airlines and CISF to follow enhanced security measures

New Delhi: Air India's Mumbai control centre on Saturday received a phone call threatening to hijack its plane, following which Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) ordered all airlines and CISF to follow specific enhanced measures to ensure security, according to an official note.By Deepak Patel

DEL28 UP-LD EXPLOSION

10 killed in explosion at shop in UP, some feared trapped in debris

Bhadohi: Ten people were killed and six injured in an explosion at a shop here on Saturday afternoon which also led to collapse of three adjacent houses, officials said.

CAL3 AS-LD LIQUOR

Assam hooch tragedy death toll mounts to 59, 200 taken ill

Jorhat: At least 59 people have died and over 200 taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in tea gardens in Assam's Golaghat and Jorhat since Thursday night, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Legal

LGD3 DL-COURT-VADRA

Vadra moves court seeking copy of case documents from ED

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, facing Enforcement Directorate probe in cases of money laundering, moved an application in a Delhi court Saturday, seeking copy of case-related documents with the central agency.

Foreign

FGN1 TRUMP-INDIA-PAKISTAN

Very, very bad situation between India and Pakistan: Trump

Washington:Describing the current situation between India and Pakistan as "very, very bad", US President Donald Trump Friday said his administration was in contact with both sides and hoped hostilities would soon end in the Valley.By Lalit K Jha

FGN8 US-CHINA-LD TRADE

Meeting with Xi on cards, says Trump amid high-level trade negotiations

Washington: US President Donald trump has said he may host his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at his personal Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida next month to discuss the final terms of a trade deal that is being negotiated by the two countries.By Lalit K Jha

FGN 7 UN-PULWAMA-PROTEST

Indian-Americans protest outside Pak Consulate, Permanent Mission in New York against Pulwama attack

New York: A large number of Indian-Americans held a protest in front of Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN and its Consulate, strongly condemning the terror attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama and demanding swift action against Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed and its leader Masood Azhar.

First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 17:25 IST

