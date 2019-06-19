Uma Thurman's 'Chambers' cancelled by Netflix

has decided to pull the plug on Thurman-starrer "Chambers" after just one season.

The show, created by Leah Rachel, who also served as the showrunner, debutted on the streaming giant's platform in April this year to dismal ratings.

The cast also included Tony Goldwyn, Sivan Alyra Rose, Lilliya Reid, and

In a statement to Variety, a confirmed that the series will not be returning for a sophomore run.

"We're grateful to creator and showrunner for bringing this story to us and to her fellow producers Alfonso Gomez Rejon, from Super Emotional, and from Super Deluxe, and

"We're also thankful to the tireless crew, and to our incredible cast, especially Thurman, and talented newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose," the said.

"Chambers" follows a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life.

However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor's sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased, some of which are troublingly sinister.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)