Cool rainy morning in parts of Goa

It was a cool Wednesday morning in as light rains lashed some parts, including Panaji, even as the is yet to arrive in the coastal state.

Light to moderate showers were witnessed in most places of on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) centre here said in a bulletin.

Despite the rain, the maximum temperaturesremained appreciably above normal over North and South Goa districts.

The state capital and Mormugao port area in South Goa recorded the highest maximum temperature of34 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the IMD said.

The Mapusa town in North Goa has so far received two cm rain this month, while the rural areas of Pernem and Valpoi got one cm rain in the same period, it said.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places in Goa for next five days, it added.

