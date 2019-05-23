UN envoy for Western Sahara quits over health reasons

The UN for Western Sahara, Horst Koehler, has resigned from his post due to health reasons, nearly two years after he took up the mission, the said Wednesday.

Koehler, a former German president, was appointed in August 2017 to lead UN efforts to end the decades-old conflict between and the Algerian-backed Polisario Front.

The 76-year-old relayed the to UN in a phone call on Wednesday, a UN statement said.

Guterres "deeply regretted the resignation but said he fully understood the decision and extended his best wishes to the personal envoy," it added.

In a statement, Morocco's foreign ministry said "the kingdom of notes with regret" Koehler's resignation, while crediting him "for the efforts he has made since his nomination."



The Polisario meanwhile said it was "deeply saddened" by the news, and thanked the outgoing for "his dynamic efforts to revive the UN process." His departure leaves the UN negotiations in limbo following two rounds of talks that marked the first time in six years that the parties have come to the negotiating table.

Guterres thanked Koehler for his "steadfast and intensive efforts which laid the foundation for the new momentum in the political process on the question of " The Polisario fought a war with from 1975 to 1991, when a ceasefire deal was agreed and a UN mission was deployed to monitor the truce.

The Polisario is demanding a referendum on independence for the territory, which Morocco has flatly rejected.

Morocco, which annexed the territory after withdrew in 1975, considers to be an integral part of the kingdom and has instead offered autonomy.

Koehler served as German from 2004 to 2010 and was of the from 2000 to 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)