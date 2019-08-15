UN Security Council to meet on Friday on India's moves in Kashmir

The is scheduled to hold a rare meeting on Kashmir after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, sparking a row with Pakistan, diplomats told AFP Thursday.

The meeting will take place behind closed doors on Friday morning, the diplomats said.

Poland, which currently holds the council's rotating presidency, has listed the matter for discussion at 10:00 am (1400 GMT), the diplomats added.

It is extremely rare for the Security Council to discuss Kashmir.

The last time there was a full Security Council meeting on the Himalayan region was in 1965.

Friday's discussion is not considered a full security meeting but rather referred to as closed door consultations, which are becoming increasingly more common, diplomats said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)