Unable to repay loan, farmer ends life in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 65-year-old committed suicide by consuming in a village here allegedly after being harassed for not being able to repay a loan he had taken from a bank, police said Friday.

The farmer, Dhanprakash, died Thursday at a hospital in Sahojani Tagan village under the Mansurpur Police Station limits, five days after consuming poison, they said.

According to the police, the farmer's family members alleged that he took the extreme step as the officials kept harassing him to clear the loan he had taken for buying a tractor.

