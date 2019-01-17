2 TN boys to train, play for 1 month at AD Alcorcon in Spain

Two lads have been selected to train and play for a month in the International Academy of AD in

Lijo Francis and Shyjin, both mid-fielders from district in the state, were picked during Trials 19, a talent search, which concluded here Wednesday.

The participants were assessed by Jose Gonzalez, of the International Academy of AD and Nuria Palomo Leon, a at the academy.

Two players each from Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra, apart from will be selected and will get an opportunity to play and train in for one month at AD Alcorcon, a press note said.

The initiative is a brainchild of David Anand, of Plus Professional Soccer Academy, who associated with Ad Alcorcon, with an aim of creating world-class players.

