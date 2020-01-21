Hardik Pandya failed in fitness test, not considered for New Zealand tour

-
Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had recently failed a fitness test, has not been considered for India's tour of New Zealand.
It is understood that Pandya is not ready for international cricket and will now have to play at least one domestic game for Baroda before being considered for a national comeback. India's next assignment after the New Zealand series will be three ODIs against South Africa at home in March.
Pandya recently flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, which is one of the mandatory requirements after coming back from a back surgery.
The 26-year-old colour Baroda cricketer had recently claimed that he would be fit for the second half of the New Zealand series but sources in the BCCI claim that it was the cricketer's individual assessment.
"He must have felt that he will be fit. But as we know he has failed the fitness test contrary to what his trainer S Rajnikant claims. It was never about Yo-Yo Test but about bowling fitness. He failed the workload test which broadly means failing fitness test," a senior BCCI source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Pandya's fitness is very important for India's T20 World Cup campaign as his fast medium bowling and explosive hitting power gives India the required balance. He last played for India in September last year.India tour of New Zealand 2020 full schedule
|T20 International Series
|Date and Day
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Jan 24, Friday
|1st T20
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|Jan 26, Sunday
|2nd T20
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|Jan 29, Wednesday
|3rd T20
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|12:30 PM
|Jan 31, Friday
|4th T20
|Westpac Stadium, Wellington
|12:30 PM
|Feb 02, Sunday
|5th T20
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|12:30 PM
|One Day International Series
|Date and Day
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Feb 05, Wednesday
|1st ODI
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|7:30 AM
|Feb 08, Saturday
|2nd ODI
|Eden Park, Auckland
|7:30 AM
|Feb 11, Tuesday
|3rd ODI
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|7:30 AM
|Test Series
|Date and Day
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue
|1st Test
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|4:00 AM
|Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed
|2nd Test
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|4:00 AM