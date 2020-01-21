JUST IN
India arrive in Auckland, to play first T20 on January 24 vs New Zealand
Hardik Pandya failed in fitness test, not considered for New Zealand tour

Pandya recently flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, which is one of the mandatory requirements after coming back from a back surgery

New Delhi 

India's Hardik Pandya reacts during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at the Oval in London | File Photo: PTI
Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had recently failed a fitness test, has not been considered for India's tour of New Zealand.

It is understood that Pandya is not ready for international cricket and will now have to play at least one domestic game for Baroda before being considered for a national comeback. India's next assignment after the New Zealand series will be three ODIs against South Africa at home in March.
 

Pandya recently flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, which is one of the mandatory requirements after coming back from a back surgery.

The 26-year-old colour Baroda cricketer had recently claimed that he would be fit for the second half of the New Zealand series but sources in the BCCI claim that it was the cricketer's individual assessment.
 

"He must have felt that he will be fit. But as we know he has failed the fitness test contrary to what his trainer S Rajnikant claims. It was never about Yo-Yo Test but about bowling fitness. He failed the workload test which broadly means failing fitness test," a senior BCCI source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pandya's fitness is very important for India's T20 World Cup campaign as his fast medium bowling and explosive hitting power gives India the required balance. He last played for India in September last year.

India tour of New Zealand 2020 full schedule

T20 International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Jan 24, Friday 1st T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 26, Sunday 2nd T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 29, Wednesday 3rd T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton 12:30 PM
Jan 31, Friday 4th T20 Westpac Stadium, Wellington 12:30 PM
Feb 02, Sunday 5th T20 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 12:30 PM
One Day International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 05, Wednesday 1st ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM
Feb 08, Saturday 2nd ODI Eden Park, Auckland 7:30 AM
Feb 11, Tuesday 3rd ODI Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM
Test Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington 4:00 AM
Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 4:00 AM

