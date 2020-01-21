JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India Tour of New Zealand » News

Ishant Sharma ruled out of New Zealand Test series, says DDCA official

Marcus Labuschagne capable of playing all formats of cricket: Steve Smith
Business Standard

Five-match T20 series against India to test our bowling depth: Ross Taylor

Probably right from the Sri Lanka series and England the focus has been on the T20 World Cup, says Ross Taylor

BS Web Team & agencies  |  Auckland 

File Photo: Ross Taylor playing a shot during the warm-up match against India
File Photo: Ross Taylor playing a shot during the warm-up match against India

New Zealand will be heavily dependent on experienced Tim Southee along with spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi for the World T20 but two other pacers -- Trent Boult (hand injury) and Lockie Ferguson (calf injury) are also eyeing to make a comeback for the showpiece event. Kiwi star batter Ross Taylor feels the upcoming series with India will be a perfect platform for the pacers to showcase their skills and newcomers will have a chance to prove themselves.
 

"Probably right from the Sri Lanka series and England the focus has been on the World Cup," Taylor was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

"It will be different conditions in Australia but getting those combinations, trying a few different guys out, obviously a few injuries as well which changes the dynamic of the side, but tests the depth and gives guys opportunities which bodes well for competition for spots," he added.
 

"It's the first time a T20 World Cup is there and you watch the Big Bash, there are big boundaries so you are going to have to skin the cat differently than how you play in New Zealand and other parts of the world," Taylor said.

Kane Williamson, who missed the series against England with a hip problem, has returned to captain the team. The Kiwis have won four out of the five T20Is they have played at home against India, including a 2-1 series win last year.

Taylor looked confident that his side will be able to put up a better showing in the two Tests against Virat Kohli's men.

"It didn't go as we would have liked, we were completely outplayed in all three facets of the game," he said.

India tour of New Zealand 2020 full schedule

T20 International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Jan 24, Friday 1st T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 26, Sunday 2nd T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 29, Wednesday 3rd T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton 12:30 PM
Jan 31, Friday 4th T20 Westpac Stadium, Wellington 12:30 PM
Feb 02, Sunday 5th T20 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 12:30 PM
One Day International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 05, Wednesday 1st ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM
Feb 08, Saturday 2nd ODI Eden Park, Auckland 7:30 AM
Feb 11, Tuesday 3rd ODI Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM
Test Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington 4:00 AM
Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 4:00 AM

First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 17:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY