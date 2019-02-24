Unfortunate Pulwama attack being politicised: UP BJP general secy

BJP on Sunday said it is "unfortunate" that the terror attack is being politicised and urged to keep their "individual flags" aside and stand together under the tricolour.

He also said the entry of Vadra in did not pose any challenge to the BJP.

The last month had appointed the for (East).

The BJP banks on the hardwork of its workers, vision of its leadership, and the party firmly believes in the ideology of nationalism, Singh said.

"It is very unfortunate that the terror attack is being politicised by the opposition. In these circumstances, the nation expects from to rise above party lines, keep their individual flags aside, and stand together under the national tricolour and hold on to it," Singh told in an interview.

Dismissing any challenge to the BJP in the state, he said, "There is no challenge for us (BJP). I have already said that people in whom the common public and voter have lost their faith, they can never be a challenge for the BJP."



"As far as the entry of in UP's political landscape is concerned, the assessment of success and failure should be done by the BJP banks on the hardwork of its party workers, the vision and thought process of its leadership, and the ideology of nationalism, which we firmly believe in," Singh said.

When asked on patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's recent remarks on the SP-BSP pre-poll alliance, Singh said, "Presently, Mulayam Singhji is at a stage of life, where he has enough experience about different aspects of life and "



He said at this point, "he (Mulayam), too, must have realised that the progress and development of the country can be only ensured by the BJPs nationalistic approach and Narendra Modi's personality.""He (Mulayam), too, have must realised that in the interest of the country, it would be appropriate if Modi gets another term," Singh said while taking a jibe at the

on Thursday had made clear that he is upset with the alliance forged by his son and with the Mayawati-led

He expressed unhappiness over the pact ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, questioning why Akhilesh Yadav gave "half" the seats to

The remarks came days after the patriarch created a stir in Parliament, saying he wished that Modi returns to power.

Addressing party workers at the here, had urged them to approach him if they sought the ticket to contest the parliamentary polls and suggested that he could "change" any decision taken by his son.

In January, the SP and BSP had jointly announced they will contest 38 seats each out of the 80 in Uttar Pradesh.But, in a list released Thursday, the SP will fight 37 seats and the BSP 38.

Throwing light on the national convention of the BJPs Kisan Morcha in Gorakhpur, Singh said, "This national convention of the BJP Kisan Morcha is among one the many programmes organised by the party."



Uttar Pradesh has always significantly contributed to the field of agriculture, and "I feel that the state has its own socio-political significance and relevance, as a point related to any issue travels far and wide from here", he said.

Refuting allegations levelled by the Opposition that such events organised by the BJP only shows its nervousness ahead of the general elections, Singh said that "the programme was decided months ago", and as far as "fear is concerned, it is the apposition, which is feeling afraid (of the BJP), and making efforts to unite against us".

"For them, I can only say that parties in which people have lost their faith, on what basis can they think of challenging the BJP," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)