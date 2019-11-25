Unichem Lab shares rise over 12 pc after USFDA approval for hypertension drug

Unichem Laboratories' shares on Monday surged over 12 per cent after the company got approval from the US health regulator for Atenolol tablets.

Shares of the drug firm gained 12.08 per cent to settle at Rs 171.15 apiece on the BSE. It had zoomed 13.62 per cent during the day to trade at Rs 173.50.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock closed 11.54 per cent up at Rs 170.60. It jumped 13.53 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 173.65.

In terms of shares traded, on the BSE, spurt in volume was more than 5.25 times as compared to the last trading session.

Unichem Laboratories on Friday said it has received approval from the USFDA to market its generic Atenolol tablets used for the treatment of hypertension.

"Unichem Laboratories Ltd has received ANDA approval for its Atenolol tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENORMIN (Atenolol) Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, of Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd," the company said in a BSE filing.

The filing came in the late evening on Friday.

The product will be commercialised from the company's Ghaziabad plant, it added.

