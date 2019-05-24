Union cabinet recommends dissolution of 16th LS

The on Friday recommended the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, government sources said.

The Cabinet meeting came a day after the counting of votes for the elections in which the NDA retained power with a massive mandate.

After the Cabinet's recommendation, is now expected to dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

The 17th has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

