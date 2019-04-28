Looks like AAP, Congress want to weaken India's unity: Harsh Vardhan

Union minister and BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls Harsh Vardhan hit out at the Congress on Sunday for promising to repeal the sedition law and said the people of Delhi would never forgive such a party.

The Union minister of science and technology, who held jan sabhas and foot marches in the constituency, said Delhi had always been a bastion of nationalist ideologues and their supporters.

"The citizens of Delhi will never ever tolerate an anti-national element and that is why they are all out to strengthen nationalist elements. The voters of Delhi will never forgive the party promising to repeal the sedition law and those who openly sided with the JNU student leaders associated with the 'tukde, tukde' gang," he said.

The incumbent MP said for the BJP, the country and nationalism were its topmost priority, while personal interests were at the bottom.

He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi of sitting over a file that dealt with grant of permission to take the matter to the court of law in respect of the main student leader directly involved in the "tukde-tukde" rhetoric.

"The BJP would never allow such forces to damage the unity and integrity of the country. In case such forces create further trouble, the country will face a chaos," the Union minister said.

Vardhan lambasted the Congress for promising to repeal the sedition law in its election manifesto.

"Looks like both the AAP and the Congress are in league on the issue of weakening the country and its unity. Their priority is to safeguard their political interests. These parties will not be able to face the BJP in the current and future elections because Delhiites are fully committed to nationalism," he said.

Vardhan is pitted against the Congress's Jai Prakash Aggarwal and the AAP's PankajGupta in the Chandni Chowk constituency. Delhi will go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 12.