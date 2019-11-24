Union MSME ministry to help prisoners set up business:

The Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will start a pilot project to help prisoners set up business, a senior official said on Sunday.

Director MSME Development Institute (Nagpur) PM Parlewar said the pilot project would start in Nagpur Central Jail.

"There are about 4 lakh prisoners in India. When they come out of jail, their acceptance level in society is less in terms of employment," he said.

"We will help them start new small-scale businesses. We will assist them in manufacturing agarbatti, garments, wood work, fabrication, making kulhads etc," he added.

