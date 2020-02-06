JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Hero MotoCorp posts 9.14% decline in profit before tax for Dec quarter
Business Standard

United Breweries posts Q3 net profit at Rs 107 cr, income rises marginally

Shares of United Breweries closed at Rs 1,342.95 per scrip on BSE, up 2.10 per cent from its previous close

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

United Breweries
Consolidated total income from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,257.61 crore

United Breweries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 107 crore for quarter ended on December 31, 2019, against Rs 109.48 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Consolidated total income from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,257.61 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 3,191.32 crore for the same period year ago.

Shares of United Breweries closed at Rs 1,342.95 per scrip on BSE, up 2.10 per cent from its previous close.
First Published: Thu, February 06 2020. 21:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU