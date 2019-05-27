Unsafe levels of antibiotics contaminate world's rivers: Study

Concentrations of antibiotics in some of the world's rivers exceed 'safe' levels by up to 300 times, according to a global study of some of the most iconic bodies including Thames and

Researchers from the in the UK looked for 14 commonly used antibiotics in rivers in 72 countries across six continents and found antibiotics at 65 per cent of the monitored.

"Until now, the majority of environmental monitoring work for antibiotics has been done in Europe, and -- often on only a handful of antibiotics. We know very little about the scale of problem globally," said John Wilkinson, from the

"Our study helps fill this key knowledge gap with data being generated for countries that had never been monitored before," said Wilkinson.

Metronidazole, which is used to treat bacterial infections including skin and mouth infections, exceeded safe levels by the biggest margin, with concentrations at one site in 300 times greater than the 'safe' level.

In the and one of its tributaries in London, the researchers detected a maximum total concentration of 233 nanograms per litre (ng/l), whereas in the concentration was 170 times higher.

The most prevalent was trimethoprim, which was detected at 307 of the 711 tested and is primarily used to treat urinary tract infections.

The researchers compared the monitoring data with 'safe' levels recently established by the which, depending on the antibiotic, range from 20-32,000 ng/l.

Ciproflaxacin, which is used to treat a number of bacterial infections, was the compound that most frequently exceeded safe levels, surpassing the safety threshold in 51 places.

The team said that the 'safe' limits were most frequently exceeded in and Africa, but in Europe, and also had levels of concern showing that contamination was a "global problem."



Sites where antibiotics exceeded 'safe' levels by the greatest degree were in Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria, while a site in was ranked the highest of the European sites monitored.

The study showed that high-risk sites were typically adjacent to systems, waste or sewage dumps and in some areas of political turmoil, including the Israeli and Palestinian border.

For the study, researchers sent out 92 sampling kits to partners across the world, who were asked to take samples from locations along their local river system.

Samples were then frozen and couriered back to the for testing. Some of the world's most iconic rivers were sampled, including the Chao Phraya, Danube, Mekong, Seine, Thames, Tiber and

"The results are quite eye opening and worrying, demonstrating the widespread contamination of around the world with antibiotic compounds," said Alistair Boxall, from University of York.

"Many scientists and policy makers now recognise the role of the natural in the antimicrobial resistance problem. Our data show that antibiotic contamination of rivers could be an important contributor," said Boxall.

"Solving the problem is going to be a mammoth challenge and will need investment in infrastructure for waste and wastewater treatment, tighter regulation and the cleaning up of already contaminated sites," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)