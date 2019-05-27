Carnival Cinemas Inks Ad Revenue Generation Pact With Khushi Advertising to Augment Advertising Revenues

/ -- Cinemas announced today that they have signed a three-year contract with Khushi Ideas Pvt. Ltd. to surge their revenue generation from all media AOR agencies, other agencies in and also to add new major brands and regional clients.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890550/Khushi_Advertising_Ideas_Logo.jpg)



With its rapid expansion across India, led by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Cinemas continues to be India's fastest growing chain and it now has the distinct honour of becoming the first-ever group to reach the remarkable milestone of being present in over 100 cities across Cinemas is now spread across 20 states which operates over 150 properties and 450 plus screens in the country with lavish interiors, luxurious seating arrangements, a wide selection of F&B and the best-in-class services at affordable prices. Carnival Cinemas entertains over 50 million patrons annually and has a total seating capacity of over 125000. Carnival Group envisions holding 1000 screens by 2020 in India, each providing a state-of-the-art movie experience and premium service standards.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Mohan Umrotkar, CEO, Carnival Cinemas said, "Carnival Cinemas is the most preferred destination of movie goers of metros, tier I cities and emerging i.e. tier II and III cities. Our partnership with Khushi will benefit us in leveraging the huge growth and digitization happening in these regions. The burgeoning disposable income group prefers watching movies in the best chains. It is this captive audience who can be tapped and targeted by advertisers. We have been associated with Khushi for about 5 years now and are confident of enhancing our through this partnership. With its presence across 33 cities, Khushi is doing extremely well by bringing in large and small brands from these cities to advertise in our theatres. With this partnership, we are sure to increase the share of revenues brought in by our AOR and other agencies, add new brands and see incremental growth in our ad revenues."



Mr. - CEO, Khushi Advertising stated, "Khushi will harness its experience of 13 years in the advertising industry to boost ad revenues for Carnival. We are extremely upbeat about garnering hefty ad revenues from onscreen advertising, branding and activations. Khushi is the in offering ad inventory of chains to clients and agencies in India. More than 350+ leading brands and 1500+ regional clients have signed us for advertising in cinemas in India. Our dedicated team of experts spread across 33 cities in the country will ensure that Carnival gets business from hitherto unexplored cities which promise huge potential."Delighted with this accomplishment, Mr. - Director, Khushi Advertising added, " Khushi is the largest contributor to the ad revenues of the top chains in India. With Carnival's rights, we will be able to build a better for our clients. This will be a win-win situation for the cinema owners as well as the advertisers. We are grateful to the management of Carnival for instilling trust in our competence to deliver desired results. We are positive about transcending the budgeted statistics and creating a strong and enduring association with Carnival Cinemas."About Khushiis a leading ambient media agency in India. Starting its operations from Ahmedabad more than a decade ago, today Khushi has grown exponentially, with presence in 33 cities and a strong team of 250+ professionals pan India. The number of partnerships has grown to 2000+ multiplex screens, 350+ malls, 30+ airports, 1000+ coffee shops, 100+ QSRs and many more. Its country-wide presence, innovative techniques and execution ability have made Khushi the fastest growing ambient media agency in India.

About Carnival



Carnival Cinemas was founded in 2012 and since then has grown from strength to strength. They took over Broadway cinemas in 2014 adding 34 screens to their existing ones. Within a year after that, they took over and Glitz Cinemas adding another 278 screens to their inventory; making it the largest acquisition in the Indian film industry. Carnival went global in 2016, opening its first cinema in As of today, Carnival has established its presence in 98 cities across India with over 378 screens at 128 cinemas, plus two properties in Today, Carnival Cinemas is one of the largest in India and also holds the title for being the fastest growing of the country. The future looks really bright for Carnival as they plan to expand to 1000 screens globally by the year 2020.

Source: Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)