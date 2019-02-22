UNSC strongly condemns 'heinous and cowardly' Pulwama attack

The powerful has strongly condemned the "heinous and cowardly" terror attack by Pakistan-based and underlined the need to hold perpetrators of these "reprehensible acts" of accountable and bring them to justice.

Forty personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

"The members of the condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019, for which has claimed responsibility," the said in a statement on the 'Suicide Bombing in Jammu and Kashmir' on Thursday.

The powerful UN organ, which includes five permanent members China, France, Russia, UK and the US "underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of accountable and bring them to justice", it said.

The top UN body urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions to cooperate actively with the government of and all other relevant authorities.

The press statement is highly significant as China, a of the Council, has in the past repeatedly blocked India's bids in the to designate JeM as a global terrorist.

"A statement with many firsts takes more time than expected. In complex diplomatic situations, however, it is better to be late than never," India's to the UN Syed Akbaruddin tweeted on the UNSC statement.

On whether raised any objections to the statement, sources told here that drafting the statement was a "prolonged process" and was issued after "prolonged discussions".

The members of the Security Council also expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Indian people and the government of India, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," it said.

The Council also reiterated that "any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed".

The UNSC reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts,"it said.

The condemnation by the UN organ comes a day after Pakistan's to the UN Maleeha Lodhi met top UN leaders including with and the Security Council of Equatorial Guinea, briefing them about the escalating tensions in the region in the wake of the attack.

In a major boost to India's efforts to get Azhar on the list of global terrorists, is expected to soon move a proposal in the to ban the of the UN-proscribed group.

The proposal, when moved, will be fourth such bid at the UN in past 10 years.

In 2009, moved by itself a proposal to designate Azhar. This was followed in 2016 when moved the proposal with the P3 - the US, the UK and in the UN's 1267 to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of attack on the air base in Pathankot in January, 2016.

In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, always blocked the proposal from being adopted by the UN.

Guterres too had strongly condemned the terror attack and called for those behind the attack to be brought to justice.

On Wednesday, he again reiterated his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack, stressing that it is essential that there be accountability under international law and perpetrators of terrorist acts be brought swiftly to justice.

"The has been following with great concern the situation in He reiterates his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama," a statement issued by his had said.

At the same time, the "urgently" appealed to the Governments of both India and to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the situation does not further deteriorate.

"It is the belief of the Secretary-General that all difficult challenges can be resolved peacefully and satisfactorily through meaningful mutual engagement," it said.

UN for Human Rights had also strongly condemned the attack and called on authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

"The strongly condemns the suicide bomb attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama district of on 14 February and calls on authorities to bring those responsible to justice," for the Office of the for Human Rights (OHCHR) had said in Tuesday.

