10 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

At least 10 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's district on Thursday, police said.

The encounter took place around 11 am in a forest in station area when a joint team of the (STF) and the (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Superintendent of Police told

"So far, the bodies of 10 Naxals along with 11 weapons have been recovered from the spot," he said.

Search operations were still underway in the area, he added.

