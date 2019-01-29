Bomb blast kills 7 Yemeni civilians in market

A bomb attack in a market killed seven Yemeni civilians including a for a UAE television channel in the government-controlled town of Mokha, medics and military sources said Tuesday.

At least 20 people were wounded in the overnight blast in the town, where pro-government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition battling the Huthi rebels are based.

The improvised was planted on a motorcycle parked in the middle of the market, an in the pro-government forces told AFP. Seven people were killed, the and a hospital source said.

A for TV, Ziad al-Sharabi, was among the dead, the agency quoted as saying.

A for the same network, Faisal Al-Zabhani, was among the wounded, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but blamed it on the Iran-aligned Huthis.

The city of has enjoyed relative calm since coalition-backed government forces seized it from the rebels in July 2017.

Yemen's war escalated in March 2015, when fled to and the coalition intervened.

Since then, the conflict has killed nearly 10,000 people and unleashed the world's worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN.

UN aid officials say 80 per cent of the population - 24 million people - are in need of aid and nearly 10 million are just one step away from famine.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)