UP CM announces Rs 25L ex gratia to kin of CRPF men killed in Kupwara encounter

Uttar Pradesh has announced Rs 25 lakh to the next kin of each of the two CRPF personnel who lost their lives in an encounter in Kupwara area of

Five security personnel were killed in an encounter with militants on Friday in Kupwara district of while a civilian died in clashes near the site. The slain personnel included a and a jawan, two army men and a

Expressing profound grief at the death of of Ghaziabad and of Ghazipur, the has announced an of Rs 25 lakh each for their families, an said.

Adityanath also said that one kin of each of the slain CRPF personnel will be given a government job and one road in their native districts will be named after them, he said.

The said the supreme sacrifice of these brave jawans will not go in vain and the entire nation is standing with them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)