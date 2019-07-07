UP CM directs transfer of SDM due to poor performance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the transfer of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) for poor performance on Sunday and sought an explanation from officials of other departments for not performing up to the mark.

A statement issued by the state government here said Adityanath reviewed the progress of the Gorakhpur division and directed that SDM Sadar Maharajganj Satyam Mishra be transferred due to poor performance.

The chief minister also directed the transfer of two executive engineers of the electricity department -- executive engineer (hydel) Padrauna, Hansraj Kaushal and executive engineer (hydel) Tamkuhiraj, AH Khan.

He also expressed his displeasure on the performance of the chief medical officers (CMOs) of Deoria (Dhirendra Kumar), Kushinagar (Hari Charan Singh) and Maharajganj (Kshama Shankar Pandey) and sought an explanation from them in this regard.

The actions were taken by the chief minister while chairing a review meeting of Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts. The meeting took place in Kushinagar.

He also issued orders seeking an explanation from the deputy CMOs of these districts, the statement said.

