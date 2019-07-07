Eight AP fishermen stranded in mid-sea rescued by Coast Guard

Eight fishermen whowere drifting in the sea off Kakinada due to engine failure have been rescued by the Coast Guard.

The fishermen, who had put out to sea on June 22, were stranded mid-sea due to engine and steering failure, an official release said.

The owner alerted the Coast Guard station at Kakinada about the missing boat on July 5, following which CG ship 'Priyadarshani' was despatched, it said.

Acting on information from the owner that the vessel had drifted towards Paradip, a Coast Guard Dornier Aircraft was launched from Bhubaneshwar to locate it.

Simultaneously, Coast Guard Ship 'Sarojini Naidu' was diverted to search and render assistance.

The boat was located last night and the crew were administered first aid, it added.

The boat was towed to Paradip harbour in Odisha and handed over to fisheries department Sunday.

