UP Cong chief Raj Babbar sends resignation to Rahul Gandhi

In the wake of the Congress' dismal performance in the polls in Uttar Pradesh, state has sent his resignation to

Babbar has sent his resignation to , a of the told here.

He has sent his resignation taking responsibility for the party's showing in the just-concluded polls, Bakshi said.

Babbar tweeted in Hindi on Friday," The results are depressing for the I find myself guilty of not discharging my responsibility in a proper manner."



"I will meet the leadership and apprise it of my views. Congratulations to the winners for winning the confidence of the people," he said.

Of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, managed to win only the Rae Bareli seat of and Raj Babbar, who contested from ,lost by a margin of over 4,95,065 votes to BJP's Rajkymar Chahar.

The BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) have won 64 seats, while the SP-BSP alliance won 15 seats between them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)