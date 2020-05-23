UP corona count: 3 more die, 288 infected; total deaths 155, cases 6,017

Three more persons died of COVID-19 while 288 more tested positive for the infection in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, raising the total fatalities due to the disease to 155 and total cases to 6,017 in the state, an official bulletin said.

One death each was reported from Firozabad, Aligarh and Bulandshahr, UP's Joint Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, for the state's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) said in a statement here.

Agra leads the death tally in the state with total 33 deaths till date, followed by 21 in Meerut, 11 deaths each in Moradabad and Aligarh, nine in Kanpur Nagar, seven in Firozabad, besides other districts.

Among the fresh infected cases reported on Saturday, 32 were from Jaunpur, 25 from Rampur, 18 from Sultanpur, 17 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 16 from Meerut, 12 each from Ghaziabad and Varanasi, 11 from Lucknow and 10 from Hardoi.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 2,456 on Saturday, said the bulletin, adding so far, 3,406 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged.

