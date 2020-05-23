Two cops, seen beating up a man in video, transferred

-
Two policemen in Madhya
Pradesh's Chhindwara district were shunted out on Saturday after a video in which they are purportedly seen thrashing a man went viral on social media.
The incident was said to have occurred some days back at Pipla Naryanwar village under Lodhikheda police station area.
"It seems a drunk man was creating ruckus and the two policemen used force against him," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashank Garg said.
After the video came to light, head constable Krishna Dongre and constable Ashish were "line-attached" (taken off field duty) on Saturday, he said.
A sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) would be conducting an inquiry, on the basis of which further action would be taken, he said.
