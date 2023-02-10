UP got investment proposals of Rs 32.92 trillion via roadshows: Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 32.92 lakh crore through roadshows ahead of the Global Investors Summit, signing over 18,000 MoUs with various companies.

Potentially, these can create 92.50 lakh job opportunities in the state, he said.

is ready to play the role of the growth engine of the country in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and by imbibing his mantra of 'Reform, Perform, Transform', Adityanath said in his address during the inaugural ceremony of the summit here.

Describing it as the 'Mahakumbh' of investment, Adityanath said the investments to come through the 18,645 MoUs signed between the government and the companies in sectors like renewable energy, real estate, education, tourism, e-vehicle manufacturing, housing and food processing among others will create 92.50 lakh job opportunities.

The chief minister invited the investors to take part in the development of Uttar Pradesh, saying his government has made the environment in the state favourable for industrial development by ensuring better law and order and bringing 25 sectoral policies to provide ease of doing business.

The remarks were made in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, several Union ministers, world-class policymakers, top leadership of the corporate world, business delegations, academia, think tanks and intellectuals, the government said in a statement here.

Adityanath pointed out that the state's 'Nivesh Sarathi' portal, an online system for signing of MoUs and monitoring their implementation for the convenience of investors, is proving to be helpful in facilitating investments.

He said 406 services of 33 departments of the state were available online on the 'Nivesh Mitra' single-window portal. 'Udyami Mitra' is being deployed to assist the investors, Adityanath added.

The chief minister also informed the gathering about the preparations that went into organising roadshows in 21 cities across 16 countries and nine cities in different states of India for the .

He said all 75 districts of the state were connected "with this investment Mahakumbh", adding that investment programmes are being held in all of them.

