Gujarat Elections 2022: Tribal community stands with BJP, says Amit Shah
MCD elections: BJP holds 14 'Vijay Sankalp' roadshows across Delhi

The party has deployed its senior leaders and Union ministers to hold 'Vijay Sankalp' roadshows in 14 districts of Delhi in view of the upcoming Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ahead of the December 4 civic polls, the BJP on Sunday organised 14 roadshows across the national capital.

"Today, seeing the enthusiasm and support of the people during the roadshow in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, I am sure that the people's unwavering faith and immense support for the BJP continues unabated. The people of Delhi have made up their mind to reject the false promises and bring back the BJP...," party's national president J.P. Nadda said in a tweet after the roadshow.

Union Minister Rajnath, after the roadshow, tweeted, "The people of West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area today showered their affection with great enthusiasm and energy during the 'Vijay Sankalp Road Show'. People are again going to vote for the lotus in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his roadshow sought apology from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi riots during anti-CAA protests. He wrote on twitter, "Arvind Kejriwal should understand that India cannot be a country without Hindus and all Hindus have the right to come to India. He (Kejriwal) should apologise to Hindus for the riots that took place during CAA."

Other leaders who participated in roadshows included Delhi MPs Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri; BJP-ruled states' Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Jai Ram Thakur and Pushkar Singh Dhami; Union Ministers Meenakshi Lekhi, Jitender Singh, Hardeep Puri and Gajender singh Shekhawat among others.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 07:42 IST

