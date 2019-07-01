UP govt releases academic calendar, sets monthly schedule

The Uttar Pradesh government Monday issued an academic calendar for the students of Class 10 and 12 with a view to regularise the 2019-20 session of secondary schools in the state.

The calendar sets monthly schedule to be taken up by schools for completing the syllabus, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told reporters here.

He said this has been done to ensure that the academic session runs for more than 200 days every year.

Sharma, who also holds the charge of secondary and higher education, said the examinations for Class 10 and 12 will begin on February 18 in which over 55 lakh students will participate.

While the Class 10 exams will last for 12 days, the Intermediate exams will be over in 15 days.

The evaluation work will be finished in 10 days starting March 15 while the results will be declared between April 20 to 25, he said.

The minister said the academic session in all universities and colleges in the state will commence on July 10.

