UPL Q4 profit down 72 pc at Rs 206 cr

Pesticides maker Friday reported a 72 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at 206 crore for March 2019 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of 737 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the period under review rose to 8,573 crore from Rs 5,809 crore in the year-ago period.

For fiscal 2018-19, the net profit fell to Rs 1,447 crore from Rs 2,022 crore in 2017-18.

Total income during the year rose to Rs 22,077 crore from Rs 17,920 crore in the year-ago period.

The above results of are after excluding Arysta's performance for two months for comparable purposes, the company said.

The company's board of directors also announced a bonus of one equity share of Rs 2 each for every two fully-paid up existing equity shares of Rs 2 each for the golden jubilee year.

It also approved a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Rs 2 each.

