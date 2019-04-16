Mumbai Police file FIR against UPL on EC complaint

The Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against (UPL) for allegedly preparing electronic poll propaganda material for the (BJP), the said.

The FIR, lodged at Khar Police Station, North-West Mumbai, following a complaint by the EC, names Raju Shroff, one of UPL's directors, as accused.

Last Tuesday, the EC team, along with state and others, searched the office in the Khar area and allegedly found the BJP campaign material being prepared there. The EC team seized Rs 6 crore electronic cards and sealed the office.

It also found photographs of defence aircraft, army, air force, surgical strikes and recorded clips of voice messages of Narendra Modi's speeches appealing people to vote for the BJP.

"As per the EC order, the armed forces cannot be used for poll purposes. But here, the BJP was engaged in making lakhs of for distribution without the EC clearance. It's obvious these won't be accounted for in the poll expenses to be submitted to the EC," Sawant said.

He also alleged under-age children were being used to stick on

Demanding a (CBI) probe, Sawant said it was not clear since when the factory was operating, how many had been produced and despatched for distribution among voters. The also urged the EC to probe if more such factories were operating in or

was the company that ran the Deonar dumping ground in Mumbai, he said. "Its toxic pesticides have led to death of around 40 farmers in Vidarbha in the past two years and health ailments to another 700. It is shocking that the BJP government investigated the matter and gave a clean chit," he said.

"These and other aspects of the company's links with the BJP and its must be probed by the CBI," he said.

