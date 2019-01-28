Upset over Cong MLAs remarks Kumaraswamy threatens to quit

The acrimony between the and the JDS in reached a new high with H D Kumaraswamy Monday threatening to step down, saying he never "craved" for power.

His comments a day after a ruling MLA demanded that be made the again.

At an event in the city on Sunday, ST had claimed that development works had come to a grinding halt here and other parts of the state.

Strongly reacting to the comments, Kumaraswamy said, "If my way of functioning is not acceptable, I am ready to resign. I don't crave for position.

"Our government has taken up projects worth Rs one lakh crore including suburban train, elevated corridor and peripheral ring road," the told reporters after dedicating six-coach metro rail on 'Green Line' at the

A red-faced Dinesh Gundu Rao, who too was present there, said such statements by the Congress MLAs were not acceptable and a showcause notice would be issued to them.

"Today Rs 8,000 crore worth work is happening. I condemn such public statements and will issue a showcause notice to them," Rao told reporters.

"Morning I saw S T Somashekhar's statement. It breaches the disciplinary line. The coalition government has done lots of development work in "



The works sanctioned by the previous government were also being taken up, he said.

Noting that was of the Development Authority, he said, "His public statement is inappropriate. I condemn it and I will issue a show-cause notice to him."



"If there are any shortcomings in our government, they should discuss straightaway with chief minister or G Parameshwara, who is in of .. We cannot tolerate indiscipline," he said.

and in charge K V Venugopal said in a tweet, "Instructed to send a showcause notice to MLA seeking clarification on his controversial remarks.

"If the explanation is not satisfactory, party will take strong disciplinary action.@INCIndia will not tolerate any such indiscipline statements and actions," he said.

Somashekhar had Sunday said, "The coalition government is in power for the past seven months but not a single work has taken place. It is who set up the after the of Bengaluru city."



Rubbishing the MLA's demand, Siddaramaiah said the coalition government is for five years and there was no question of him becoming Chief Minister.

"There is no question of my becoming chief minister again. This government is for five years," Siddaramaiah said.

Taking a potshot at the chief minister, said, "Kumaraswamy must practice what he says.He must step down.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)