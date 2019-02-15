US asks Pakistan to immediately end 'support' and 'safe haven' to all terror groups

In a stern message to Pakistan, the has asked to "immediately end" its "support" to all terror groups and not to provide "safe haven" to them, as the US strongly condemned the deadly terror attack.

Pakistan-based (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday that left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead and five others critically wounded.

"The calls on to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," said in a late night statement on Thursday.

"This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the and India," she said in a strongly-worded statement issued by the

Sanders said the condemns in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack in by a Pakistan-based terrorist group.

"We express our deep condolences to the victims' families, the Indian government, and the Indian people for the loss of life in this brutal attack," said the of President

Several US lawmakers also expressed solidarity with in the wake of a dastardly terror attack and said the two countries stand united in condemning and defeating terror.

Cutting across party lines, over 50 Congressmen and Senators took to to express their solidarity with the people of and called for strict action against the terror outfit and its state sponsors.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in The United States stands with our friends in India, and I send heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones," top Democratic Senator tweeted.

Democratic Senator said he was outraged by the terror attack, "one of the deadliest in the region since 1989".

Republican Senator strongly criticised the terror strike and pledged the US' support to in defeating

"Today, more than 40 Indian military police were killed by a radical Islamist terrorist group in the deadliest attack in 30 years on Indian forces in I send my deepest condolences to the soldiers injured and killed in this senseless attack, to their families, and to India, a critical ally in the global war on terror, said Republican Senator John Cornyn, of caucus.

"My heart is with the victims of the Terror Attack. The United States stands with our Indian allies against those behind this heinous act of terrorism," Democratic Senator Mark Warner, who is of the Caucus and of the on Intelligence, posted on

Congresswoman and said, "We stand with the people of India in condemning the terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir, and send our condolences and prayers to the victims families. We must all stand up against these jihadists and their ideology.

Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the families of the victims of heinous terrorist attacks in today. We must confront terror and defeat it, wherever it occurs, Indian-American Congresswoman said.

Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel, the of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said countries must not allow terrorist groups like to operate with impunity.

Congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick, Dan Crenshaw, Al Green, Don Bacon, George Holding, Joe Wilson, Jeff Van Drew, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Frank Pallone, Michael McCaul, Joe Morelle, Will Hurd, Brad Sherman, and Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin, also expressed outrage at the attack and sympathised with the affected families.

At least 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

India slammed over the attack carried out by and asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

Meanwhile, said the terrorist attack in Pulwama district is "a matter of grave concern" even as it strongly rejected Indian media and government's allegations of the country's link to the strike "without" probe.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)