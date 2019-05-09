Man held for ATM fraud in Ghaziabad

An employee of a company depositing cash in ATMs was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling Rs 73 lakh.
Cash custodian Rajeev Sachan, along with his accomplices, had on April 23 embezzled the money that was supposed to be deposited in ATMs in the city. An FIR was lodged by the security head of the cash carrying company the following day at the Link Road police station.
On Thursday, Dilip Kumar, a gang member, was arrested from Uttam Nagar in Delhi and Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand were recovered from him, the police said.
He confessed to helping the gang in stealing the money and said he used to wear the dress of a security guard. He said he was paid Rs 4.5 lakh, the police said.
Seven accused have been nabbed and sent to jail in this case. The cash custodian and kingpin of the gang Rajeev Sachan and Salman are still at large, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
