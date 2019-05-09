INS Viraat was stationed in Lakshwadeep for security reasons: Habibullah

Former Thursday dismissed the claims of that used INS Viraat as a "personal taxi" for a holiday with his friends and family and said the was stationed in for security reasons.

Habibullah, who was of from August 1987, recalled that the then had come to Kavaratti to attend a meeting of the where the was to be inaugurated and no family member was present with him except his wife

After the inauguration, the Council had to meet members of the in connection with setting up of panchayati raj institutions in the islands, Habibullah told

"Two things have been confused. There was a meeting of in Kavaratti, which is the Second, after the official program, there was a holiday of Rajiv Gandhi, his family and friends in Bangaram which is a separate island," he said.

The controversy erupted after Prime Minister Modi, at a rally here on Wednesday, accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" for a holiday when was at the helm.

Habibullah said former Chief Ramdas (Retd.) has also issued a statement that only Gandhi and his wife embarked onboard INS Viraat off Thiruvananthapuram en route to Lakshwadeep.

Habibullah said only Gandhi and his wife had come to Kavaratti on a military helicopter.

"My wife and I received him at the helipad. No other family member or friend of the Prime Minister were aboard that helicopter. I have photographs of the visit to substantiate that. While I was with the Prime Minister, my wife was giving company to Sonia Gandhi," he said.

He said members of the had come to Kavaratti to attend the meeting with the newly-inaugurated Council and many ministers like had brought their spouses along.

Habibullah said after the two-day-long official function, Rajiv Gandhi along with left for Bangaram for holiday and joined his family and friends who were already waiting there.

He said the friends and family members had used the services of helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram to Bangaram.

"INS Viraat or any other naval ship had nothing to do with that but naval presence was there because of security reasons as the prime minister was present. Whether it was INS Viraat or any other ship, I cannot remember," he said.

When asked about the recent comments of Prime Minister on the issue, Habibullah said, "He (Modi) should check facts before making such a statement."



At the rally on Wednesday, had said, "Ever imagined that a warship of the Indian armed forces could be used as a taxi for a personal holiday? One dynasty did it."



The was made to host the Gandhi family and Rajiv Gandhi's in-laws, and a helicopter was also deployed in their service, he claimed, adding that when a family becomes supreme, the country's security is at stake.

"INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. This happened when Rajiv Gandhi and his family was out for a 10-day vacation. INS Viraat was deployed for securing our maritime boundary. But it was diverted to take the Gandhi family which was out for a vacation," Modi had said.

