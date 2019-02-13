JUST IN
US charges former Air Force intel officer with spying for Iran

AFP  |  Washington 

The US Justice Department charged a former air force intelligence officer Wednesday with spying for Iran, saying she eposed a US agent and helped the Revolutionary Guard develop cyber targets in the US military.

US officials said Monica Witt, who worked for years in US Air Force counterintelligence, had an "ideological" turn against her country and exposed US intelligence operations against Tehran.

