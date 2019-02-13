ED questions Vadra for nine hours on second day

Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, was quizzed by the officials here for nine hours on Wednesday after he appeared before the agency for the second consecutive day in connection with an alleged land scam in Bikaner district of

Vadra's questioning resumed after he reached the ED's zonal office at Bhawani Singh road at 10.26 am. He was given a one-hour lunch break and he left the ED office at around 8.40 pm for the airport.

Vadra and his mother had appeared before the ED on Tuesday. While his mother was allowed to go after some time, Vadra was grilled for nearly nine hours.

The High Court had asked Vadra and his mother to cooperate with the agency after they approached it seeking directions that no coercive action be taken against them by the ED.

A case was registered by the ED in 2015, taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs and charge sheets filed by the police after the Bikaner tehsildar complained about alleged forgery in land allotment.

It is understood that the agency wanted to question him about the operations of Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, allegedly linked to him, which purchased land in the area.

It also wanted to confront Vadra with the statements of those said to be linked to him.

Last week, the ED had quizzed Vadra in for three days in connection with a money laundering probe against him for allegedly procuring assets abroad in an illegal manner.

had on Tuesday dropped off her husband and mother-in- at the ED office here, taking time off from her four-day trip.

In a book, Vadra had accused the of being vindictive ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Vadra is also facing accusations of irregularities in land deals in Haryana's district. He has denied any wrongdoing.

