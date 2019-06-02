US decision to terminate preferential trade status an attempt to 'bully' India: SJM

Terming the Trump administration's decision to end preferential treatment to an attempt to "bully" the country, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran (SJM) Sunday claimed that the US wants to tweak its policies in interest of and

The US has said it will withdraw incentives to Indian exporters provided under its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme with effect from June 5.

"What the US is trying to do is bully on certain issues where India cannot take a decision in favour of the US," co-convener said.

US is trying to enter India in a big way after acquiring majority stake in firm Flipkart, while another US-based major, Amazon, has already acquired a big market in the country.

Both these multi-national are "apparently upset with our government's policy", Mahajan said.

The new e-commerce regulations, which came into effect earlier this year, with foreign investments from selling products from in which they hold stakes.

The regulations also prohibit the from entering into any exclusive agreement for the sale of a product, a decision which has not gone down well with the US-based multi-national giants.

"The US wants India to tweak its policies in interest of and Amazon, which India cannot do. This is one of the reasons why the US has withdrawn the benefits given to Indian exporters," Mahajan alleged.

The has been opposing expansion of US-based in India as the Sangh offshoot believes it is severely impacting small shopkeepers across the country.

India exports goods worth USD 5.6 billion under the GSP, and the duty benefit is only USD 190 million annually.

As many as 1,900 Indian products from sectors such as and engineering get duty-free access to the US market under the GSP, introduced in 1976.

Talking about the economic reforms required in the second tenure of BJP government, Mahajan said the first step should be to reduce the repo rate by 50 basis points.

"The RBI should reduce the repo rate by 50 basis points to provide much needed boost to the economy," he said.

The RBI's (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy on Thursday.

The central cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points in each of the last two policy reviews.

The MPC headed by will meet for three days beginning June 4 to firm up the second bi-monthly monetary policy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)