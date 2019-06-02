Heatwave to continue for next 2 days, subside gradually: IMD

Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over north Indian plains, central and south for two more days and abate gradually, the said Sunday.

"Due to easterly winds at lower levels over northern parts of the country, the severity of the heatwave is very likely to decrease over Punjab, Haryana, and and from today (Sunday) onwards," it said.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over and west on Monday, the said with a red-coded colour warning for these two states.

The has four colour codes to indicate the systems red for extremely severe conditions, followed by amber, yellow and then green which denotes normalcy.

It also has an amber-coded warning for east and Vidarbha in and a yellow-colour coded warning for Marathwada, and Kutch, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and for Monday.

Large parts of the country witnessed severe heatwave over the last week with temperatures even reaching 50 degrees Celsius in

If the maximum temperature of a station in the plains crosses 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, it is termed heatwave. And it the temperature breaches 47 degrees Celsius for two days, it is termed severe heatwave.

If the temperature rises between 4.5-6.4 degrees Celsius above the normal, it is also termed heatwave. If it goes beyond that, it is classified as severe heatwave.

