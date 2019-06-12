US Embassy organises Student Visa Day

The organised Student Visa Day on Wednesday to adjudicate from Indians aspiring to pursue higher studies in the US.

On the Visa Day, and its four consulates -- Chennai, Hyderabad, and -- are thrown open exclusively to adjudicate from Indian students who aspire to pursue higher studies in the US.

The and its four consulated played host to more than 4,000 Indian students applying for visas to study in the US. In Delhi alone, 1,100 students came to the embassy, according to officials.

Officials shed their formal attire for their college shirts to connect with students and make them feel at ease, they said.

"International students on US campuses strengthen America's knowledge base and capacity for innovation, and foster future business and other ties. International educational exchanges create an understanding of new viewpoints and cultures, which is necessary as students enter an increasingly competitive global marketplace," said Charge d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson.

In 2018, more than 1,96,000 Indian students were enrolled in US institutions of higher education, more than double the number of students from a decade ago, the officials said.

They said after China, is the second leading place of origin for students coming to the US and Indian students comprise over 17 per cent of the total international student population in the US.

This year, students can also access a mobile app to gain knowledge about the visa procedures. The application was launched by EducationUSA, which is a network of over 425 international student advising centres in more than 175 countries, offering accurate and current information.

