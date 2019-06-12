JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

WBBL: Elyse Villani to play for Melbourne Stars
Business Standard

Student visa day observed to celebrate educational exchange between India, US

ANI  |  General News 

United States' missions in India are observing the fifth annual student visa day to celebrate educational ties between India and the US.

The day is dedicated to helping qualified Indian students prepare for their higher studies in the United States and connecting them with various educational universities.

A network of United States-sponsored advising centres dedicated to assisting students in finding the appropriate university is also set-up during this day.

On the occasion, Charge d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson in New Delhi and Consulate General throughout India congratulated the applicants as they joined the growing ranks of Indian students who choose to study in the United States at the world's leading academic institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU