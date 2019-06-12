Student visa day observed to celebrate educational exchange between India, US

United States' missions in are observing the fifth annual student visa day to celebrate educational ties between and the US.

The day is dedicated to helping qualified Indian students prepare for their higher studies in the and connecting them with various educational universities.

A network of United States-sponsored advising centres dedicated to assisting students in finding the appropriate university is also set-up during this day.

On the occasion, Charge d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson in and throughout congratulated the applicants as they joined the growing ranks of Indian students who choose to study in the at the world's leading academic institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)