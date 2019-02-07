PM's statement in Parliament proved to be 'jumlon ki dukaan': Cong

The on Thursday said Narenda Modi's statement in Parliament proved to be a "jumlon ki dukaan" (a shop of rhetoric) and it was characterised by "false stories" and "made-up facts".

Congress' scathing attack came after Modi mocked the Opposition's proposed grand alliance as "maha-milawat" which the country's "healthy democracy" will reject, as he blasted the for "intimidating" judiciary, targeting the and "betraying" the nation by neglecting the armed forces.

Congress' Randeep Surjewala, in a press conference, slammed Modi for his attack saying that has "no right" to talk about national security as he has answers to give on issues such as the Rafale deal and loss of lives of soldiers in attacks on the border.

"You (Modi) are khota sikka (useless currency) which people have rejected and in the next 60 days, your government's farewell is certain," Surjewala said attacking

"Your statement was characterised by false stories, made-up facts, fake boasts and proved to be a 'jumlon ki dukaan'. has not done anything apart from talking. He should be called a "Banauti Prachar Mantri (fake propaganda minister)," he said.

In a hard-hitting reply in the Lok Sabha to the motion of thanks to the President's address, Modi compared the work under his "55-month" rule to the Congress' record of "55 years" in power, while making a re-election pitch in what was likely his last speech in the House before the

Surjewala attacked the over economic issues as well and accused it of suppressing data on jobs, FDI and agriculture wages to hide its poor performance.

He also accused the government of trying to destroy institutions such as the (CBI) and the (CVC).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)