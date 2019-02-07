MP govt announces stipend scheme for youth

Fulfilling a poll promise, the government Thursday announced 'Yuva Swabhiman Yojana' scheme, under which unemployed urban youths will get a hundred days' employment and a stipend of Rs 13,000.

It also announced ' Yojana' under which 100 units of power would be provided to all households at Rs 100.

The decisions were announced a day ahead of Rahul Gandhi's 'Aabhar Sammelan' rally of farmers who have benefited from loan waiver scheme here Friday.

Jaivardhan Singh, Public Relations P C Sharma and Energy Priyavrat Singh briefed the media about the decisions.

"Under the Yuva Swabhiman Yojna, youths between the ages of 21 to 30 having annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh will be eligible," said.

They will get employment for 100 days, including 10 days of training, and will get a stipend of Rs 13,000 per annum.

"For the first time in the country such a scheme is being announced," the said, adding it will cost the government about Rs 800 crore.

said under the Indira Grah Jyoti Yojana, 100 units of power will be provided at Rs 100 to all sections of society including general classes.

It will cost the government about Rs 2,226 crore.

However, there is a If they consume more than 100 units in a month, they will have to pay for the entire consumption at the existing rate.

The consumers covered by Sambhal and Saral schemes will continue to get benefit of the scheme upto 100 units.

Around 62 lakh beneficiaries of these two schemes will also get the benefit of the new scheme, the minister said.

For farmers, the cabinet decided to halve the rate of power for upto 10 horse-power pumps, from Rs 1,400 per horse power to Rs 700.

It will benefit 29 lakh farmers and will cost the exchequer about Rs 669 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)